Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo scheduled for early December
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021, the biggest and most comprehensive event of the country’s food industry, will take place from December 7 to 10, as part of an annual national trade promotion programme run by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
At a press conference held in Hanoi on November 18, Le Hoang Tai, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), said the expo will take place on the website https://e.foodexpo.vn/.
With the theme highlighting agricultural products and food: adaptation - transformation - acceleration, the event focuses on discussing the prospect of accelerating Vietnam's food industry, solutions to help food businesses covert to meet changes in demand and trends in the world market given the new context.
It will feature 300 virtual stalls offering vivid images and documents and diverse interaction tools like video call, chatbox, and meeting conference.
Attracting the participation of more than 20 provinces and cities nationwide and a large number of domestic and international companies in the sectors of food processing, agriculture and fishery, the event is expected to see 5,000 transactions taking place.
As part of the expo, there will be a series of conferences and workshops, including the Vietnam Food Forum 2021 slated for December 7 and chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.