Tours HCM City’s tourism products among top unique tours in Vietnam As a result of Ho Chi Minh City’s unceasing efforts to diversify tourism products, several has been listed among the top 20 unique tours promising interesting experiences for travellers in Vietnam.

Travel Infographic Foreign visitors to Vietnam surge 44.2 times Vietnam welcomed 872,000 foreign visitors in January, up 44.2 times against the same time last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Destinations Ninh Binh - one of 10 most welcoming regions: Booking.com The northern province of Ninh Binh has been named among the 10 most welcoming regions in the world, one of the category of the Traveller Review Awards 2023 recently announced by Booking.com, a hotel booking app covering 228 countries and territories.

Travel Vietnam wins numerous ASEAN tourism awards Many units of Vietnam were named in categories of the ASEAN Tourism Awards at a ceremony held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.