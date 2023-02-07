Visit Vietnam Year 2023 to officially kick off this March
The Visit Vietnam Year 2023, themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”, will be opened with a ceremony in Phan Thiet city on March 25.
The event, to be broadcast live by Vietnam Television, will introduce local cultural, tourism products, and historical activities set to take place during the year. The campaign is expected to help promote tourism recovery and development in the south-central province of Binh Thuan and attract domestic and international investors.
The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will feature more than 200 inter-provincial, national, and international cultural, sports, and tourism events, including an international culinary festival, a national rowing and canoeing tournament, a fair named Farmer's Market, a national golf championship, and a tourism week.
These activities are hoped to connect travel companies, help open up a new period for tourism cooperation with other countries, and expand tourist markets in ASEAN, Asia, and the world.
Introducing the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 at the recent Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) in Indonesia, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said the theme “Green Convergence” focuses on promoting green and sustainable tourism so as to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese tourism in the region and the world.
Binh Thuan boasts a favourable geographical location and climate, beautiful landscapes, rich natural resources, and long-standing cultural and historical values, which are all potential for the province to develop tourism.
In particular, Mui Ne is considered a highlight of local tourism as it is home to one of the most beautiful natural beaches in Vietnam. It is also dubbed the “kingdom of resorts” with about 600 resorts and hotels and 1,000 condotels. The region has established itself as one of the top Vietnamese destinations for beach-loving travellers.
In January, Binh Thuan welcomed nearly 700,000 visitors, including nearly 24,000 foreign arrivals, respectively rising 2.1-fold and 4.6-fold from a year earlier. Tourism revenue also soared 2.9-fold to about 1.79 trillion VND (nearly 75.9 million USD), according to the province’s tourism promotion information centre./.