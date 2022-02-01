Vitality of traditional outfit
Ao Tac, a typical outfit under the Nguyen Dynasty, has a history of about 300 years. Recently, a movement of reviving traditional costumes has been developing strongly with the reappearance of Ao Tac in many daily-life activities.
Hue students in traditional Ao Tac (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dr. Phan Thanh Hai, Director of the Provincial Thua Thien Hue Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in traditional Ao Tac. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A Hue young girl in Ao Tac. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign tourists wear Ao Tac. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A young Hue woman wears Ao Tac while her son wears 'ao ngu than' (predecessor of the current long dress or ao dai). (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Mr. Nguyen Van Song, 89 years old, is a famous traditional Ao Dai artisan in Hue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A young girl welcomes spring with the modern ao dai of Hue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)