Business HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination Vietnam’s effective COVID-19 control measures to date and gradual yet prudent reopening has enhanced its attractiveness as a business destination, HSBC said in its Navigator report themed “Building Back Better”, released on July 21.

Business Vietnamese durian given push in Australia A programme introducing Vietnamese durian and promoting its consumption is taking place in Australia from July 20 to 31.

Business Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

Business Tra Vinh gets brand certifications for agricultural products Cau Ke district in Tra Vinh province has received brand certifications for its three specialty products, Hoa Tan sap coconut, Tan Qui mangosteen and Tra Ot king orange, local authorities has said.