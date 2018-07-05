Investors follow transactions at Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– The VN-Index slumped sharply to under 900 points on July 5, with falls seen in the majority of stock codes.In the closing session of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), the index lost 15.59 points to hit 899.4 points. More than 142.9 million shares were sold with a total value of over 3.67 trillion VND.The only rises were seen in a mere 71 codes, while 224 others suffered from drops.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also declined 3.6 points to land at 96.39 points, with a total transaction value reaching over 512 billion VND. Prices of 55 codes increased, while those of 107 decreased.Among stocks in the VN30, the top 30 stocks in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity on the HoSE, a rise was seen in only some ticker codes such as ROS, VIC, DHG, and BMP. A drop from 2,000 VND-6,000 VND per share was recorded in the majority of the other codes.The downturn in the prices of banks’ shares also pulled the whole market down, which was the same as shares of oil and gas, and finance groups.Meanwhile, high sales were seen in shares of the foreign sector on the HoSE, with total sold shares reaching 2.2 million, worth 232.4 trillion VND. Of this, VHM earned 94.9 billion VND.On the HNX, foreign investors bought over 961,000 shares, worth 16.78 billion VND. VCG bought the largest amount of shares with 14 billion VND. -VNA