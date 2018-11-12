Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose by 3.83 points to 918.12 points by the end of November 12, driven by petroleum and securities stocks.As many as 157 million shares were traded on the day, worth 3.1 trillion VND (132 million USD).There were 123 advancing codes, 162 declining, and 60 others that remained unchanged.Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) increased slightly by 0.36 points to close at 103.37 points, with 70 rising codes, 69 in decline, and 55 shares that stayed flat.A group of petroleum shares was considered the largest contributor to the growth of the VN-Index during the day’s trading session, with shares holding the largest increases being PVC by 8.3 percent; PVS, 6.2 percent; PVD, 3.8 percent; and PVB by 3.4 percent.In securities shares, HCM recorded the largest increase rate with 4.6 percent, SSI was up 1.8 percent, VND by 1.7 percent, and SHS up 1.5 percent.Some shares in the banking group ended in red at the end of the day, while those of TPB, BID, VCB, VIB, and VPB expanded from 0.5 percent to 1.8 percent.Red covered many shares in the VN30 basket, such as HSG down 2.1 percent, CTD 1.5 percent, and VJC 1.3 percent. On the contrary, MWG advanced by 3.8 percent, SAB by 3.1 percent, and PNJ by 1.1 percent.Foreign investors posted a net selling value of nearly 224.54 billion VND (9.56 million USD) on the HoSE.On the HNX, foreign investors bought approximately 1.9 million shares with a net value of 30.16 billion VND (1.29 million USD). –VNA