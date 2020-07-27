COVID-19 was still the decisive factor influencing the stock market, according to KB Securities Vietnam Company and VNDirect Securities Company.



On the positive side, VNDirect said cash flow from foreign investors, the State Bank lowering interest rates and the approval of free trade agreements could create a push for the stock market in the second half of the year.



KB Securities Vietnam has pinned hopes on stock groups of retail, information technology and thermal power sectors.



Meanwhile, according to VNDirect, the second half of the year could be good for construction materials, which will be added by the acceleration of public investment and industrial real estate, benefiting from the shifting wave of investments and faster-than-expected recovering groups such as retail, technology, electricity and aviation./.

VNA