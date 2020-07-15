Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on July 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,226 VND per USD on July 15, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Samsung helps Vietnam train 200 molding technicians The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Samsung Vietnam on July 14 jointly launched a training programme for Vietnamese molding technicians.

Business Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5 The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.