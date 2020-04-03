Politics British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Politics Vietnam actively helps foreign representative agencies protect citizens Relevant agencies of Vietnam have been actively assisting representative agencies of foreign nations in the country to carry out citizen protection measures amid rapid developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Politics Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Australia and New Zealand on April 3.

Politics PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.