Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19 Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Politics Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Politics Top legislator urges NA deputies to play active role in COVID-19 combat National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on April 1 sent a letter to NA deputies, asking them to carry forward their wisdom, enthusiasm and responsibility to stand side by side with the people, authorities and Party organisations at all levels in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.