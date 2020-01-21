Business Recommendations for EU-Vietnam FTA, IPA adopted The European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) adopted recommendations for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels on January 21.

Business HCM City to speed up public investment disbursement Ho Chi Minh City's authorities plan to review obstacles to public spending and the speed of fund allocation and disbursement this year. ​

Business Efforts to maintain Vietnam’s leading position in cashew export Vietnam stood out as the world’s largest cashew exporter last year but there remains many challenges ahead for the country to retain its leading position in the future.