War martyrs’ remains reburied in Ha Giang
A ceremony was held at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang on July 10 to rebury the remains of 10 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during battles to defend the country’s northern border line.
Former President Truong Tan Sang (front, second from left), Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (front, third from right) and military officers perform reburial rituals at the ceremony on July 10. (Photo: VNA)
The remains were found at Giang Nam village, Thanh Thuy commune of Ha Giang’s Vi Xuyen district.
Prominent at the ceremony were former President Truong Tan Sang, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and leaders of ministries, central agencies, and many localities.
In his eulogy at the memorial service for the fallen soldiers, Chairman of Ha Giang provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son recalled the fierce battles more than 40 years ago in Ha Giang to defend the sacred national border.
More than 4,000 officers and soldier fell in the battles, more than 9,000 were wounded, and the remains of nearly 2,000 fallen soldiers are yet to be found.
Son said Ha Giang has been conducting many activities to pay tribute to those who have made contributions to the fatherland, including searching for remains of fallen soldiers.
On the occasion, participants planted memorial trees at the cemetery./.