Cai Mep International Port (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A waterway transportation agreement between Vietnam and Cambodia that came into effect in 2011 has facilitated the passage of nearly 78,000 vessels and more than 406,000 sailors.



Some 20 million tonnes of cargo and 1.3 million passengers have been transported via the Vietnam-Cambodia waterway routes, contributing to socio-economic and cultural development in each country and the bilateral friendship, according to the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration.



The volume of containers on the routes has increased by 20% each year to reach nearly 350,000 TEUS in 2021, and is expected to hit about 400,000 TEUS this year.



Transportation services have generated jobs and brought about 60 million USD to businesses operating on those waterway routes each year.



As of October, around 100 enterprises, organisations and individuals had been operating waterway routes between Vietnam and Cambodia, including big firms with representative offices in Cambodia like SNP, Gemadept, GLS and Tan Cang Cypress.



To accelerate the implementation of the agreement, a joint group has been set up to handle difficulties reported by organisations, individuals and businesses.



The group has also raised proposals to facilitate transportation on the Mekong River.



The Vietnam Logistics Association said State management agencies have taken solutions to make it easier for waterway transportation between the two countries.



The association suggested competent agencies review regulations on goods supervision and inspections and add the coastal route between Vietnam’s Cai Mep-Thi Vai and Cambodia’s Sihanoukville; and the Cua Tieu-Cai Mep-Thai Vai route into the list of waterways outlined in the agreement./.