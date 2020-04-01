ASEAN ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

World COVID-19 patients increase in Southeast Asian countries Malaysia on April 1 announced an additional 142 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,908.

World COVID-19: Indonesia offers free electricity, discounts for poor households Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo announced on March 31 that the country will provide free electricity and discounts for poor households to help them cope with the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.