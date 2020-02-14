World Indonesia prevents repatriation of citizens linked to IS The Indonesian Government has asked law enforcement agencies to tighten border security in a bid to prevent the repatriation of citizens who left the country to join the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.

World Thailand considers extending Songkran New Year holiday The Thai Government is considering the extension of the traditional Songkran New Year Festival in April to stimulate the economy which is facing numerous difficulties.

World Thailand’s lower house approves 2020 budget bill The House of Representatives of Thailand passed the 2020 budget bill with 257 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions at a special session held on February 13 at the Constitutional Court’s request for re-vote.

World Singapore remains most liveable city for 15 consecutive years Singapore remained the most liveable city for East Asian expats for the 15th consecutive year, according to the newest Location Ratings survey conducted by human resources consultancy company ECA International.