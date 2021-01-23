Taking COVID-19 tests for residents (Photo:VNA)

Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Park stated that as of January 19, 237 candidate vaccines are under development globally. Of these, 64 are either under clinical trial, and some of them have been in phase 3 or being authorized for emergency use in some countries. Some vaccines are under review of WHO emergency use listing.WHO recognises Vietnam’s active participation in this global effort with a candidate vaccine being developed in the country, and acknowledges one of them have already started clinical trial phase 1 and others are also shown well progress to start the clinical trial soon. This is really impressive, he said.“It is a pride of biotechnology in the country,” he asserted.One year since the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in the country (January 23, 2020-2021), thanks to the effective implementation of key measures in the prevention and control of the panemic, the number of infections in Vietnam stand at only 1,548, including 35 deaths./.