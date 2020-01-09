Destinations Infographic My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province My Son Sanctuary, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in Quang Nam province’s Duy Xuyen district, dates from the 4th to the 13th centuries by the Kings of Champa.

Destinations Infographic Red River mong world's best river cruises The World’s Great River Journeys has named Vietnam's Red River among the world's best river cruises worldwide, according to an article on the UK's Daily Mail newspaper.

Destinations Infographic Yen Tu Mountain - Quang Ninh province Yen Tu mountain is 1,068-meter high above sea level. It belongs to Dong Trieu mountain range in the Northwest of Vietnam.