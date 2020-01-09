Why Mu Cang Chai should top your 2020 travel list
Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.
VNA
