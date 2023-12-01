Hotline: (024) 39411349
Wild sunflowers dye northwestern mountains yellow

As the weather starts to cool from mid-November, Dien Bien becomes adorned with the vibrant blossoms of wild sunflowers. The captivating allure of these wild flowers attracts visitors to the region during the season.
  • Wild sunflowers are in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)

  • Wild sunflowers exhibit an untamed beauty. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hills and mountains are dyed yellow during the season. (Photo: VNA)

  • Wild sunflowers in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)

  • Wild sunflowers blanket the area in yellow. (Photo: VNA)

