Wild sunflowers dye northwestern mountains yellow
As the weather starts to cool from mid-November, Dien Bien becomes adorned with the vibrant blossoms of wild sunflowers. The captivating allure of these wild flowers attracts visitors to the region during the season.
Wild sunflowers are in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)
Wild sunflowers exhibit an untamed beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Hills and mountains are dyed yellow during the season. (Photo: VNA)
Wild sunflowers in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)
Wild sunflowers blanket the area in yellow. (Photo: VNA)