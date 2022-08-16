Woman posing for Tiktok video at airport tarmac banned from flying
Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, has decided to issue a flight ban on a woman posing for a TikTok video at the Phu Quoc Airport tarmac for six months, starting August 17.
The passenger deliberately violated regulations on aviation safety and security and public order at airports when dancing on the runway on May 18.
A security staff member at the airport quickly approached and asked her to return to the safe place.
The unruly passenger then faced administrative fines as regulated in the civil aviation sector.
According to the decision, domestic and foreign airlines operating in Vietnam are not permitted to carry the passenger on domestic and international flights from Vietnam between August 17, 2022 and February 6, 2023.
Regulations on aviation safety and security stipulate the areas in which passengers are allowed to move when they get on and off planes. Airport staff members are always present at the foot of boarding stairs to ensure passengers stay in safe areas./.