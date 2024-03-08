Business Vietnam, RoK hold huge economic cooperation potential: Minister Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) boast huge potential for economic and trade cooperation, especially after their ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said on March 8.

Business Petrovietnam partners with Danish firm to develop renewable energy The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in renewable energy with Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Business AG&P LNG acquires 49% stake of Cai Mep LNG Terminal LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, announced on March 7 that it has acquired a 49% stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Ba Ria- Vung Tau province in southern Vietnam.

Business VinaCapital Ventures invests in Vietnam-based video conferencing provider VinaCapital Ventures, the technology investment vehicle of VinaCapital Group, has announced its investment in Quickom, a Vietnam-based video conferencing communication provider with proprietary and US-patented technology. It is leading the current 1.5 million USD seed funding round.