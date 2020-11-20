Wood industry regains growth momentum
Despite a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national wood sector sets to achieve its export turnover target of 12 billion USD, and some wood processing businesses have so many orders while they are in short of workers to complete them, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Vietforest).
Exports of wood products to key markets such as the US, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and the EU sharply fell from April to June and many factories had to temporarily close due to a lack of orders, materials and capital.
However, once the pandemic was basically controlled in July, countries started to restore production. Wood businesses resumed production with demand for wood furniture up significantly./.