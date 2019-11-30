At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) - Construction of Vietnam's first factory producing mercury-free zinc-manganese battery began on November 29 in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Covering more than 30ha in Becamex-Binh Phuoc Industrial Park, the factory has total investment capital of 15 million USD.

Financed by Singapore-invested GPPD Limited Company, the factory is designed to provide 936 million products annually with 336 million in the first phase and 600 million in the second phase.

The first stage of the factory is slated for completion in June, 2020.

The province has to date this year lured 38 foreign-invested projects, capitalised at 350 million USD, 70 percent higher than the yearly target.

The latest addition brings the number of foreign-invested projects in the province total up to 230, valued at 2.4 billion USD. Of the total, 24 projects were invested in Becamex - Binh Phuoc Industrial Park with total registered capital of more than 410 million USD./.