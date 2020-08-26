At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – A ground-breaking ceremony was held on August 25 for the first phase of Ca Na Seaport Complex project in Thuan Nam district of the south central province of Ninh Thuan.

The project of Trung Nam Group, with is hoped to boost economic development in the southern part of Ninh Thuan.

The first phase, with investment of more than 1.46 trillion VND (63.01 million USD), comprises two wharves capable of receiving ships of 70,000 - 100,000 DWT, and another one for ships of 20,000 DWT, along with storage facilities and logistical infrastructure.

The design throughput for the first phase is 3.3 million tonnes of goods per year, with the application of smart technology.

The project is expected to be put into operation by August 2026, said Chairman of the board of directors of the Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation Nguyen Tam Thinh.

Once operational, the port will create favourable conditions for existing industrial parks and clusters in Ninh Thuan, as well as the south central region and Central Highlands.

It is also hoped to facilitate the transportation of equipment for on-going renewable energy projects in the province.

On the occasion, Trung Nam Group presented more than 7.7 billion VND to help Thuan Nam district improve its infrastructure and welfare facilities.

The group has put into operation eight renewable energy plants with a combined capacity of over 600 MW, and is set to launch a 450-MW solar power project in Ninh Thuan this year./.