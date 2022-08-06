Work starts on welcome gate on overseas Vietnamese road in Thailand
The construction of a Vietnam welcome gate on an overseas Vietnamese road in Nong Khai province, northeastern Thailand, has begun.
A ground-breaking ceremony of the work was held on August 6 by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen in collaboration with the Nong Khai authorities, the Vietnamese Association and overseas Vietnamese organisations in Thailand.
This activity aims to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (1976-2022).
Addressing the event, Consul General Chu Duc Dung said the construction of the welcome gate is evidence for the traditional ties, solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Thailand.
He expressed his wish that Thai people of Vietnamese origin in Thailand in general and Nong Khai province in particular continue to serve as a bridge to cultivate friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Thailand.
Governor of Nong Khai Monsit Paisanthanawat appreciated the contributions of overseas Vietnamese in the province to the local socio-economic development. The construction of the Vietnam welcome gate is a symbol of the two countries' friendship, he said.
Representatives of the Vietnamese Association in Thailand said before returning to Vietnam in 1960, overseas Vietnamese in Nong Khai province had made donations in cash and in kind to build a road in the locality in order to thank the King and Thai authorities who supported them in difficult times./.