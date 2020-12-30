Society Outstanding ethnic minority students honoured Some 122 outstanding students from ethnic minority groups in 47 localities were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 29.

Society Noi Bai airport’s upgraded runway ready for operation The upgrade of runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will be put into operation by 0:00 on December 31 to meet the peak travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Programmes encouraging local women to remain in Lao Cai Thanks to support programmes on improving quality of life in rural areas, the number of women leaving their hometowns in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to seek work elsewhere has declined significantly.

Society Dutch-funded project launched to help flood-affected residents in Quang Nam A project named “Humanitarian Aid and Post-Flood Recovery in Central Vietnam”, funded by the Dutch Relief Alliance under the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands, was launched in the central province of Quang Nam on December 29.