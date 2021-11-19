World EU, ASEAN promote partnership in environment protection, sustainable development The European Union (EU) on November 18 launched a Green Team Europe Initiative in partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Laos sees record daily number of COVID-19 infections The number of new COVID-19 cases in Laos has continued increasing with 1,401 infections reported in 24 hours, raising the tally to 58,798, the country’s Ministry of Health said on November 18.

World Thai economy expected to recover in 2022's first quarter Thailand’s herd immunity can be reached with 100 million vaccines administered by the end of 2021, with economic recovery forecast thanks to 1.1 million more international tourists in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute (TU-RAC)’s research.

ASEAN ASEAN, Canada launch negotiations for Free Trade Agreement The launch of negotiations for an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was officially announced at the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers – Canada Consultation on November 17.