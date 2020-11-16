Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Quy Kien speaks at the event (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - An international workshop on sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Australia regarding techniques in mineral exploration and processing in the north of Vietnam was held in Hanoi on November 16.

Organised by the General Department of Geology and Minerals of Vietnam at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), together with the Embassy of Australia on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia relations, the workshop brought together 60 delegates.

In his opening remarks, Trade Commissioner at the Australian Embassy Shannon Leahy said that despite growing trade protectionism, Australia and Vietnam have committed to maintaining a rules-based multilateral trade system as stipulated by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and to supporting necessary reform measures for the WTO in response to opportunities and challenges.

The two countries have agreed to bring trade turnover to 10 billion USD this year from 7.8 billion USD in 2018, he said.

The diplomat added that Australia has recognised there are major opportunities for its companies in mining equipment, technology and services (METS) to cooperate with Vietnam in the application of advanced technology.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Quy Kien said Vietnam and Australia have fostered long-standing relations in the geology and mineral sector, and mineral exploration and processing is a significant sphere of cooperation.

Vietnam and other countries, however, are facing various problems in mining exploration, he noted.

MoNRE is therefore looking to bolster sustainable cooperation in the exploration and processing of natural resources, Kien said.

The workshop offered a chance for delegates to share experience and ideas in the field. A number of mining techniques and software were also introduced during its two sessions./.