At the workshop in Sevilla (Source: VNA)

- Workshops to promote trade and investment from Spain to the northern province of Tuyen Quang of Vietnam have been held in Madrid and Sevilla, attracting representatives from 50 Spanish enterprises.The events were organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain, the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Associations (CEOE) and the Trade Promotion Agency of Andalusia - EXTENDA during the visit to Spain of a delegation from Tuyen Quang led by Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Minh Huan, from June 25-29.Addressing the workshops, Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Ngo Tien Dung highlighted the flourishing relationship between the two nations.He briefed Spanish firms on the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), saying the agreements will create a significant impetus for trade and investment cooperation.Representatives from Tuyen Quang introduced the locality’s strengths to Spanish firms, expressing hope to enhance cooperation with the Spanish side in infrastructure development, hi-tech agriculture, training and tourism.Officials from CEOE and EXTENDA agreed Vietnam is an important and potential market in Southeast Asia, and several Spanish companies operating in Vietnam told the workshops that there are many opportunities for business in the country.On the sidelines of the workshops, enterprises from Tuyen Quang and Spain had meetings to share information and seek cooperation.-VNA