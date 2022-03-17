Vietnamese fans. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Tokyo (VNA) - The Japan Football Association (JFA) has decided to increase tickets for Vietnamese fans for the Vietnam-Japan return leg as part of the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers.



The number has been raised to 1,300 from just 300 earlier.



The decision was made shortly after Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam asked the Japanese football body to consider the move for Vietnamese fans, during his meeting with JFA Chairman Tashima Kohzo on March 15.



Spectators are asked to follow Japan’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Violators may be asked to leave the stadium.

The game is scheduled for March 29 at the 63,700-seat Saitama Stadium.

In preparation for the game, the Vietnamese football team will arrive in Narita International Airport on March 26 and stay at a hotel in Ikebukuro district of Tokyo. Under the request of the JFA, their activities during their stay in Japan will take place in a closed routine.



Vietnam lost 0-1 to Japan in the first leg which took place at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on November 11./.

