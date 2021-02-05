World 13th National Congress proves CPV’s important contributions to int’l communist movements The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) once again proved the contributions of historical significance the Party made to international communist and workers' movements after political changes in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe from 1989 – 1990, according to Lëtzebuerger Vollek (zlv.lu).

World Communist Party of Vietnam richly deserves people’s trust: Sputnik Russian news agency Sputnik laid stress on the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in its latest article posted on February 3, describing it as a key factor for the success of the revolutionary cause in the Southeast Asian country.

World Indonesia eyes partnering with Vietnam in fisheries The Indonesian government is looking to collaborate with Vietnam in developing the marine and fisheries sector, especially in lobster farming.

World Indonesia: Missing flight made uninstructed turn before crashing The Air Traffic Control (ATC) repeatedly attempted to communicate with Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 a few minutes before it crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9.