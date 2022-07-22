“Xoe” dance party breaks out in northwestern region
Bells, drums and bamboo sticks create the rhythm section for the melodies in the art of “Xoe” dance of Thai ethnic people.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
“Xoe chieng” is the largest spring festival of the Thai people community in the northwestern region in particular and Muong Than at large. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The festival is so famous that nothing in Vietnam’s dance repertoire compares to a “Xoe” dance party. It features locals taking part in attractive dances, suggesting that others join in and, “Move like this”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The grandest “Xoe” performance in Vietnam with six famous “Xoe” dances of Muong Lo area took place in Nghia Lo town in 2019. The performance with the participation of more than 5,000 amateur dancers has set a national record. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The art of “Xoe” dance is an enchanting traditional art form in the life of Thai ethnic people in four Vietnamese northwestern provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Yen Bai. In December 2021, UNESCO listed the art of “Xoe” dance of Thai ethnic minority people in Vietnam as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNP/VNA)