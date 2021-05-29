Y Ty rice terraces in pouring-water season
-
Terraced rice fields in Bat Xat district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Terraced rice fields in Bat Xat district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Terraced rice fields in Bat Xat district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Terraced rice fields in Bat Xat district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Y Ty mountainous commune is located about 70km from the centre of Lao Cai city in Lao Cai province. May is ‘pouring water season’ in Y Ty. As locals transplant rice seedlings, visitors are treated to the sight of glittering ponds. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
At an elevation of over 2,000 meters, Y Ty's wide and beautiful fields fit the curves of valleys and high mountain slopes. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Y Ty attracts tourists with clouds, mountains and artistic terraced rice fields. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
During the ‘pouring-water season’ in May, tourists can witness the transplanting of seedlings and seeing the whole area turn green after. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Visitors to Y Ty will be treated to the breathtaking beauty of terraced rice fields stretching over the mountains there during this season when local residents transplant rice seedlings. (Photo: Vietnam+)