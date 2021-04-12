Young man with a passion for collecting old currency
When he first began collecting money, Hung was still at university so struggled to buy the ones he desperately wanted. With an “initial capital” of 50,000 VND (2.1 USD), after 11 years, his collection has been expanded with a total capital up to billions of VND (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hung buys special cabinets to house and protect his collection from the capital city’s humid weather (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hung believes that each note has its own spirit and value. Once a collector understands that, they can see all of the interesting and beautiful aspects of an old notes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Besides collecting notes, the youngster also collects coins (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Old coins are displayed at Hung’s home (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Two of the first banknotes featuring the portrait of President Ho Chi Minh were issued by the Democratic Republic of Vietnam during 1946-1948 (Photo VNP/VNA)
A 50 VND banknote was printed in 1949. This is the only note featuring the smiling face of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A 100 banknote printed in 1947 (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A 100 VND note printed in 1948 (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A five thousand VND note, printed in 1953, is the note with the highest value at that time. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Banknotes which are circulated in three Indochina countries (Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia) (Photo: VNP/VNA)
