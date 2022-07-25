For the majority of the young expats, this was the first time they had visited the Kim Lien relic site, Uncle Ho’s paternal and maternal hometown. Hearing stories about President Ho Chi Minh’s childhood, and seeing with their own eyes the thatched roof of his home in an impoverished village, where the hero of Vietnam’s national liberation was born, they were all very impressed.

During the visit to Uncle Ho’s hometown, the delegation also planted trees in Kim Lien to contribute to protecting the environment. President Ho Chi Minh launched the tree planting movement in 1960, and it is now a popular activity around Vietnam./.

VNA