Youngsters excited as Christmas fast approaches
Main streets in Vietnam’s largest metropolises Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been freshened up with lighting and Christmas decorations, signalling that the joyous end of year festival is fast approaching.
-
Youngsters shop for Christmas decorations on Hang Ma Street, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ho Chi Minh City residents check in at a Christmas decoration space at Diamond Plaza. (Photo: VNA)
-
Children pose for a group photo at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi to capture the Christmas atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)
-
St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi is busier than normal with Christmas just a few days away. (Photo: VNA)
-
Shopping malls in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, are elaborately decorated and attracting large crowds of people. (Photo: VNA)