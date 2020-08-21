The survey, carried out between May 2019 and April 2020, questioned 1,200 Vietnamese youths aged between 16 and 30 from all walks of life.

According to the survey’s results, 72 percent of respondents believe Vietnam will be better off in 15 years than it was before 2019.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed (77 percent) across the country feel schooling has improved since previous generations.

Young people also see positive changes when it comes to gender equality in the workplace and beyond. Nearly two-in-three Vietnamese youths (65 percent) believe that job opportunities for their cohort have improved over the last five years.

While looking at the government and society, they believe that policymakers should prioritise tackling corruption, improving the protection of the natural environment, ensuring food safety and quality, and providing education and employment opportunities. /.

VNA