Politics Infographic Party leader attends CPC and world political parties summit General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong led a high-ranking delegation of the CPV at the virtual summit of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and world political parties on July 6.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Thanh Phong re-elected as Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has been re-elected as Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th tenure (2021-2026) at the first meeting of the 10th People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City.