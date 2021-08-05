15th-tenure Government has 27 members
With 95.99 percent of yes votes, the 15th National Assembly on July 28 adopted a resolution on the organisational structure and number of members of the Government, under which the Government in the 2021-2026 tenure will have 27 members.
VNA
VNA
