The 2018 Vietnam Trade Fair opened on November 7 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 2018 Vietnam Trade Fair opened at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 7, with expectations to help boost trade between the two countries.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Defence of Vietnam Tran Don said the fair is an important economic-politic event, which will help promote the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia.



It will offer matching opportunities to businesses, including military ones, of the two countries, he said, expressing his hope that the fair will leave impressions in Cambodian people.



Under-Secretary of State of the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia Sam Sereyrath said Vietnam is a very important trade partner of Cambodia and the fair reflects potential of the bilateral trade ties.



He expected that the fair will help increase the bilateral trade and also boost cultural exchange between people of the two countries while noting that Cambodians very prefer Vietnamese commodities for their good quality and designs and reasonable prices.



Over 200 booths display high-quality foods, home appliances, jewelries, electronic products, healthcare products, and others, and services of 150 businesses of the two countries.



The fair, organized by the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Embassy of Vietnam, and the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, will close on November 11.



In 2017, Vietnam and Cambodia recorded a trade value of 3.8 billion USD.



Over 200 Vietnamese businesses have invested in 206 projects in Cambodia, including Metfone of military-run Viettel, Vietnam Rubber Group, Vietnam Airlines, and Angkormilk of Vinamilk.-VNA