Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An (C) takes photo with Vietnamese students (Source: VNA)

– President of the 2019 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) Board Geoff Smith spoke highly of Vietnam’s math teaching and learning standards at the award ceremony at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom on July 21.The Vietnamese team showed good performance, he stated, adding that students of the country study hard and have good skills in solving difficult problems.At the 2019 IMO, all the six Vietnamese students brought home medals, with two golds and four silvers. The results placed Vietnam to the seventh position out of the 110 teams participating in the contest.The gold medals belonged to Nguyen Nguyen from the High School for Gifted Students under the Ho Chi Minh City National University, and Nguyen Thuan Hung from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in Hai Phong city.The silver medalists are Vuong Tung Duong from Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students; Phan Minh Duoc from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for Gifted Students, Nguyen Kha Nhat Long from Hanoi University of Science (HUS) High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi National University; and Vu Duc Vinh from Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in Nghe An province.Vietnam first participated in the IMO in 1974, becoming the first Asian country to compete in the contest. It ranked third three times in 1999, 2007 and 2017.In 2004, the Vietnamese team achieved the highest result, bagging four gold and two silver medals.-VNA