2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition opens in Can Tho
The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 23, after being successfully held in HCM City a month ago.
Delegates cut ribbon to kick off 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition - Can Tho (Source: baoxaydung.vn)
Themed “Construction - Building Materials - Real Estate - Interior and Exterior Decoration”, the exhibition has attracted the participation of nearly 200 domestic and foreign exhibitors showcasing products at 500 booths.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh, who is also head of the organising board, said the event aims to support the implementation of State policies on construction and real estate, technology transfer, and trade promotion.
Seminars, business forums, and discount programmes are to take place on the sidelines of the exhibition, which will wrap up on July 27.
Together with Can Tho and HCM City, the 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition will also be held in Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang./.