Business Investors cautious about disbursing investments amid higher rates: experts As many major central banks tightened monetary policies to contain soaring inflation, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 22 also decided to hike its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, effective September 23.

Business PVEP’s Block 01&02 earns 1.2 billion USD in five years Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), has raked in revenue of more than 1.2 billion USD over the course of five years from what have been dubbed Blocks 01 and 02.

Business Zhejiang Int’l Trade Exhibition, Export Fair to take place in Hanoi The 2022 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 10th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, will open at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 28.

Business Bac Ninh posts 10.4% economic growth in 9 months The northern province of Bac Ninh recorded growth of 10.04% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first three quarters of 2022, hitting an estimated 105.13 trillion VND (443 billion USD), thanks to rapid recovery of service and trade sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic.