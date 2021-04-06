Illustrative photo. (Source: baogiaothong.vn)



Phu Yen (VNA) – A whale, about 3 metres in length and 300kg in weight, was found washed up on the shore of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen on April 6.



The whale, with many injuries but still alive, was spotted by beach goers on the beach near Tuy Hoa’s An Duong Vuong Street at around 5 o’clock on the morning.



Local people has made several attempts to push the whale back into the sea. However, it was so weak that it was repeatedly brought ashore by waves.



Several local fishermen then decided to bring it to a whale shrine in Long Thuy Village, the city’s An Phu Commune, at noon where it can be buried after dead.



Vietnamese coastal residents have believed that whales would always help fishermen in need at sea. So, they often rescue the animal whey they run aground or bury the dead ones./.