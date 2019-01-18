As many as 330 bicycles worth a total 550 million VND (23,705 USD) were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic results in Vietnam’s northern region (Source: www.shb.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 330 bicycles worth a total 550 million VND (23,705 USD) were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic results in Vietnam’s northern region, to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.



The beneficiaries are students in Hanoi and Hai Phong cities, and those in Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh and Tuyen Quang provinces.



The charitable activity was arranged by Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company of Vietnam (Dai-ichi Life Vietnam), in cooperation with the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee.



It is part of a programme of the SHB to aid poor kids and encourage their studies, said SHB General Director Nguyen Van Le. It began in June 2018, granting thousands of gifts and scholarships to poor students nationwide.



The SHB is among major commercial banks in Vietnam, with charter capital hitting more than 12 trillion VND (517.2 million USD) and total assets worth nearly 300 trillion VND (12.93 billion USD) at the end of September 2018.-VNA