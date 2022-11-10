Politics Infographic Strategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore thrives Vietnam and Singapore share excellent bilateral relations, underpinned by the Strategic Partnership Agreement concluded in September 2013 during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam. The two countries' economic ties are robust, with bilateral trade growing steadily over the last decade.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's seat at UNHRC affirms prestige in international arena Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure affirms the recognition of Vietnam's position and its effort in promoting and protecting human rights.

Politics Infographic Vietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.