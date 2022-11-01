Health Vietnam records 305 COVID-19 cases on October 30 Vietnam recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases on October 30, the lowest number in almost one year, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Domestic pharmaceutical firms encouraged to produce rare medicines: official The Ministry of Health (MoH) will propose to the Government to issue policies aimed at encouraging domestic pharmaceutical enterprises to produce rare medicines in order to ensure domestic supply, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said at the Government’s regular press conference on October 29.