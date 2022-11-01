449 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 1
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,503,334 with 449 new cases recorded on November 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination at a site in Da Nang, Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,503,334 with 449 new cases recorded on November 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 386 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,603,598.
Meanwhile, there are 62 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,164.
As of the end of October 31, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 261,957,574 with 84,563 doses administered on October 31./.