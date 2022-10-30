Vietnam records 305 COVID-19 cases on October 30
Vietnam recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases on October 30, the lowest number in almost one year, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases on October 30, the lowest number in almost one year, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,502,474.
Meanwhile, 160 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,602,996.
The death toll remained at 43,163.
More than 261.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.