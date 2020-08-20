45 million Vietnamese people shop online
Hanoi (VNA) - Nearly 45 million Vietnamese people now access online shopping, a forum on domestic consumption trends on August 20 in Hanoi heard.
The Government aims to have 55 percent of the country’s 90-million-plus population shopping online by 2025, with revenues estimated at 35 billion USD.
The goal is perfectly feasible given the support coming from the Government, ministries, departments, and businesses.
Participants at the forum suggested making it easier for e-commerce enterprises to access capital to join online supply chains for Made-in-Vietnam goods.
It is also necessary to have policies for online payments and for guaranteeing the security of customers’ personal data, they suggested.
A representative from Nielsen Vietnam said the number of internet users in Vietnam is expected to reach about 60 percent of the country’s population this year, and 33 percent of Vietnamese consumers will make online payment while shopping./.