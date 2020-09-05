A golf course built in the Ba Na Hills area in the central city of Da Nang (Photo courtesy Ba Na Hills Golf course)



Da Nang (VNS/VNA) — The People’s Committee of the central coastal city of Da Nang has approved plans for a 36-hole golf course by property developer VinaCapital Group.

The city’s planning and investment department said the golf course will cover 22ha in Ngu Hanh Son district with an estimated investment of 1.168 trillion VND (50.8 million USD).

It said the golf and tourism project will include 500-room, four-star hotels and villas, a tourism village and entertainment centres.

The department said the project would add to the booming golf resorts and tourism projects that will be developed along 30km of pristine beach from Da Nang to Hoi An in the coming decades.

The 50 million USD project would make part of a series of golf and real estate projects VinaCapital has built along the coast.

The group has developed a chain of beach resorts such as the Dunes, the Ocean Villas, Norman Estates and the Dune Residence in Ngu Hanh Son district since late 2009.

The city said VinaCapital has invested 200 million USD in beach resorts, golf courses and apartment complexes in Da Nang.

At a conference in the city last year, seven golf course in central Vietnam agreed to join together to form a new golf-specific marketing group – the Vietnam Golf Coast – extending from Da Nang to the foothills of Hue and shores of Hoi An.

Da Nang alone earned 68 million USD per year from golf tourism, and the city expects to increase the figure to 186 million USD in the coming years when more golf courses open.

According to the International Association of Golf Tour Operators, 169 golf tourism companies operating in Asia plan to expand into Vietnam.

The International Association of Golf Tour Operators in cooperation with Da Nang’s Tourism department has built a strategy to develop golf tourism for Da Nang in 2017-22.

Da Nang and neighbouring provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue are popular tourism sites in central Vietnam, with beautiful golf courses designed by Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Collin Montgomerie and Luke Donald./.