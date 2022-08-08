World RoK, ASEAN building long-term, sustainable partnership Since the establishment of their dialogue partnership in 1989, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have built a close and comprehensive relationship, Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Kim Hae-yong has said.

ASEAN Cambodia announces outcomes of AMM-55 and related meetings The 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings have successfully concluded, with some 30 documents on regional cooperation adopted, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on August 6.

ASEAN Vietnam’s initiatives at AMM-55 receive support: ambassador Opinions raised by Vietnam at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings, which took place in Cambodia from August 2-5, received support from other participating countries and were included in documents of the meetings, said Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam.

ASEAN Indonesian economy posts higher growth in Q2 Indonesia’s economy expanded 5.44 % in the second quarter of 2022, up slightly from the 5.01% growth recorded in the first quarter according to Statistics Indonesia.