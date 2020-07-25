550 OCOP products introduced in capital city
OCOP certificates presented at the opening ceremony of the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A fair introducing products meeting standards of the “One Commune – One Product” (OCOP) programme kicked off in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district on July 24, displaying 550 OCOP products and more than 2,000 other goods and specialties of 27 provincies and cities nationwide across 150 stalls.
On the sidelines of the event that lasts until July 27, a networking workshop for OCOP products will also take place, aiming to connect the goods to distribution systems like shopping malls and supermarkets.
This is the second time the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have organised such event.
According to Chu Phu My, head of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, following the display, similar events introducing OCOP goods closely related to the civilisation of the Red River Delta area, the central and Central Highlands regions, and the southern delta will be held in Hanoi in August, September, and November, respectively.
The OCOP was initiated by the MARD in 2008, following the model of Japan’s “One Village, One Product” and Thailand’s “One Town, One Product”. It is an economic development programme for rural areas focusing on increasing internal power and values, which is also meant to help with the national target programme on new-style rural area building./.