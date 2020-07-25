Business Safe farm produce week opens in Can Tho A safe farm produce week is underway in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from July 24.

Business Apartment supply in Hanoi to surge in H2: Savills The apartment supply in Hanoi is expected to surge in the second half of this year to meet higher demand in this segment, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Companies urged to build farm produce brands: Workshop Vietnamese enterprises need to improve quality and build a brand for the country’s farm produce as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) creates a huge opportunity to bolster the exportation of goods and farm produce to Europe, a heard workshop in HCM City on July 24.

Business Hanoi workshop to promote cross-border e-commerce with Amazon A workshop will take place in Hanoi on July 30 to discuss cross-border e-commerce with Amazon and opportunities for exports, according to Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan.